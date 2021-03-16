Report: Titans Sign Bud Dupree to Multi-Year Deal

The Titans signed edge rusher Bud Dupree to a multi-year contract on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The official terms of Dupree's deal have yet to be announced, though he will earn $16.5 million per year, per Rapoport.

Dupree, 28, played each of his first six NFL seasons with the Steelers. He's tallied 39.5 career sacks, including a combined 19.5 in each of the last two seasons. Dupree's 2020 season ended early after he suffered a torn ACL against the Ravens in December.

The Titans could use an added edge rushing presence in 2021. They tallied just 19 sacks as a team last season, better than only the Jaguars and Bengals. Tennessee defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney failed to record a sack last season before being placed on injured reserve in November.

Tennessee won the AFC South last season at 11–5 before losing to the Ravens in the AFC wild card.

