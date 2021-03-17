Report: Rams Plan to Trade Michael Brockers to Lions

SI.com
The Rams plan to trade veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the Lions when the league year begins on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Rams asked Brockers to restructure his contract, but the two parties could not reach an agreement. 

With Brockers headed to Detroit, it marks the second trade between the Rams and Lions this offseason as the two teams swapped quarterbacks in Jan.

Brockers had choice words regarding the trade earlier this month, which could make for an interesting reunion with his former signal-caller in Detroit.

"Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers told TMZ Sports. “It’s a level up.”

Brockers felt the Rams were Super Bowl contenders after the trade.

"I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback (Stafford) like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't win the Super Bowl," Brockers said.

Along with Detroit getting Goff and Brockers, the Lions signed former Packers running back Jamaal Williams, former Saints tight end Josh Hill and former Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams

Brocker played his entire NFL career with the Rams, since being drafted in the first round in 2012. During the 2020 season, Brockers's five sacks was the second highest mark for his career behind his five and a half sacks in 2013.

