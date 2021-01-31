Report: Lions Trade Stafford to Rams in Exchange for Goff, Picks

In a blockbuster deal, the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The trade cannot become official until the start of the league year on March 17.

The Lions had reportedly been motivated to move Stafford before the Super Bowl and been in contact with seven different teams. In addition to the Rams, other teams to discuss Stafford with Detroit include the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team. Detroit received several different offers for Stafford, according to Pelissero, including teams offering first-round picks in this year's draft.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, turns 33 in a week and has two years and $43 million left on his contract. He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while his completion percentage (64.2), yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (96.3) were all above his career averages. Stafford made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2011.

Goff, the first overall pick in 2016, threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 2020. He also has $43 million guaranteed left on his contract over the next two years with no offsets. The California product has posted an 88.1 passer rating over the past two seasons with 37 turnovers after making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018.