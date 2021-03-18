Report: Vikings Sign CB Patrick Peterson to One-Year Deal

After struggling to defend the pass for much of the 2020 season, the Vikings have reportedly signed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson, who turns 31 in July, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cardinals after being taken by Arizona with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 draft. He's been a first-team All-Pro selection three times and made eight consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011-18.

Last season, Peterson started every game for the Cardinals, making 61 total tackles with three interceptions. For his career, he's appeared in all but six games over the past decade with 28 interceptions.

Peterson is the second defensive signing in as many days for Minnesota. The team inked defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million contract on Tuesday to bolster the team's defensive front.

The Vikings' pass defense was among the weakest in the NFL last season. Minnesota allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 97.0 passer rating, which ranked 23rd in the league. The Vikings gave up 258.8 passing yards per game (25th) and surrendered 30 passing touchdowns (tied for 23rd).

