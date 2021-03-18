Report: Vikings Sign CB Patrick Peterson to One-Year Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams

Report: Vikings Sign CB Patrick Peterson to 1-Year Deal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

After struggling to defend the pass for much of the 2020 season, the Vikings have reportedly signed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson, who turns 31 in July, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cardinals after being taken by Arizona with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 draft. He's been a first-team All-Pro selection three times and made eight consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011-18.

Last season, Peterson started every game for the Cardinals, making 61 total tackles with three interceptions. For his career, he's appeared in all but six games over the past decade with 28 interceptions.

Peterson is the second defensive signing in as many days for Minnesota. The team inked defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $22 million contract on Tuesday to bolster the team's defensive front.

The Vikings' pass defense was among the weakest in the NFL last season. Minnesota allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 97.0 passer rating, which ranked 23rd in the league. The Vikings gave up 258.8 passing yards per game (25th) and surrendered 30 passing touchdowns (tied for 23rd).

More NFL free agency coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

vanessa bryant
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Names Officers Accused of Sharing Crash Photos

Four officers were named in a lawsuit alleging that sheriff's department personnel took somewhere between 25 and 100 photos of the helicopter crash site.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

deshaun watson
NFL

Watson Faces Second Lawsuit Alleging Assault

Both lawsuits allege inappropriate conduct from QB Deshaun Watson during massages on two different occasions by two different massage therapists.

patrick peterson
Play
NFL

Report: Vikings Sign CB Patrick Peterson to One-Year Deal

Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, will be counted on to aid a pass defense that ranked among the weakest in the NFL in 2020.

P.J. Tucker dribbles the ball
NBA

Grading Milwaukee's Acquisition of P.J. Tucker

Milwaukee dealing for Houston's 35-year-old defensive stopper may not qualify as a blockbuster, but it could have a notable impact for both teams.

kenny golladay
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Giants, Bengals Show Interest in Kenny Golladay

Golladay, 27, had an injury-plagued 2020 season but is one of the best wideouts available on the free agency market.

curtis samuel
Play
NFL

Report: Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel to 3-Year Deal

Samuel set career highs in nearly every category in 2020, and will make $34.5 million to help bolster Washington's passing game around newly-acquired Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason