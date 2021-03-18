Report: Mitchell Trubisky Signing With Bills

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth $2.5 million.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, started Chicago's first three games of the 2020–21 NFL season but was benched prior to the team's fourth game. After an injury to quarterback Nick Foles, Trubisky returned to the starting job in Week 12 and led Chicago to a postseason run. In his final six games, Trubisky threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last offseason, the Bears turned down Trubisky's fifth-year option making him a free agent this year.

Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in his second of four eventual seasons with Chicago but was inconsistent throughout his final two seasons. He compiled a 29–21 record as a starter with the team.

Throughout his tenure with the Bears, he lost both of the postseason games he started.

Earlier this week, the Bears reportedly agreed to a deal with former Cowboys and Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The team has also reportedly strongly pursued Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, offering three first-round picks and a third-round pick, among other assets, according to NBCSports's Dan Patrick.

In joining Buffalo, he'll presumably be the franchise's backup quarterback, playing behind 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen. Allen has led the Bills to double-digit wins in each of the past two seasons, making the Pro Bowl last season.

Buffalo lost to Kansas City in last year's AFC championship.