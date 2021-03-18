Report: Mitchell Trubisky Signing With Bills

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears

Report: Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Signing With Bills

Author:
Publish date:

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth $2.5 million.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, started Chicago's first three games of the 2020–21 NFL season but was benched prior to the team's fourth game. After an injury to quarterback Nick Foles, Trubisky returned to the starting job in Week 12 and led Chicago to a postseason run. In his final six games, Trubisky threw for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last offseason, the Bears turned down Trubisky's fifth-year option making him a free agent this year.

Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in his second of four eventual seasons with Chicago but was inconsistent throughout his final two seasons. He compiled a 29–21 record as a starter with the team. 

Throughout his tenure with the Bears, he lost both of the postseason games he started. 

Earlier this week, the Bears reportedly agreed to a deal with former Cowboys and Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The team has also reportedly strongly pursued Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, offering three first-round picks and a third-round pick, among other assets, according to NBCSports's Dan Patrick. 

In joining Buffalo, he'll presumably be the franchise's backup quarterback, playing behind 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen. Allen has led the Bills to double-digit wins in each of the past two seasons, making the Pro Bowl last season. 

Buffalo lost to Kansas City in last year's AFC championship. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Italy great Daniele De Rossi
Play
Soccer

De Rossi Joins Italy's Coaching Staff Through Euros

The Azzurri great will begin his coaching career on Roberto Mancini's staff.

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Will Fuller Reaches Agreement With Dolphins

Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is to sign with the Dolphins, even though he will miss the first game due to his suspension.

England manager Gareth Southgate
Play
Soccer

Alexander-Arnold Out, Lingard and Watkins In for England's WCQs

Gareth Southgate revealed his 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

Ousmane Dembele returns for France's national team
Play
Soccer

Dembele Earns First France Call-Up in More Than Two Years

Ousmane Dembele won the 2018 World Cup with France but hasn't played for Les Bleus since that year.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. Saints in NFL playoffs
Play
NFL

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Two-Year Deal With Giants

Rudolph had spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, but was released this past March.

college-basketball
College Basketball

Report: USF Investigating Assistant for Racially-Charged Comments

USF said in a statement that the "involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review."

mitch-trubisky-chicago-bears-playoff-expansion
Play
NFL

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Signing With Bills

Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly signing with the Bills.