NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
Report: Andy Dalton, Bears Agree to One-Year Deal Worth $10 Million

Former Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton and the Bears have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could reportedly be worth up to $13 million with incentives.

Dalton threw for 2,169 yards and 14 touchdowns in his 12 appearances with the Cowboys in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with Dallas last year and was slated to be Dak Prescott's backup but took over starting duties when Prescott was injured in Week 5 and missed the rest of the season. 

It was a rocky season for Dalton and the Cowboys. After taking over the starting role, he suffered a concussion in a Week 7 loss against the Washington Football Team and was placed on the COVID-19 list later in the season after testing positive for the virus. 

Dalton posted career lows in yards, touchdowns and attempts in his first year away from the Bengals—who drafted him in 2011. Dalton hasn't played a full regular season since 2017.

Mitchell Trubisky was the starting quarterback for the Bears in 2020 but was benched in favor of Nick Foles in Week 3 against the Falcons but took back the starting position in Week 12 after Foles was injured. 

With the reports of Dalton's agreement with the Bears, it looks like major changes are coming to the team's quarterback room. 

