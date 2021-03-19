SI.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster Returning to Steelers: 'This Is My Home'

JuJu Smith-Schuster's time with the Steelers is not over yet.

The star wide receiver confirmed his decision to return to the franchise on Friday, when he posted a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street, along with the caption, "This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!!"

"Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here," he wrote in a second tweet. "So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $8 million. He reportedly had better offers from the Chiefs and Ravens but is taking a pay cut to return and accommodate Pittsburgh’s cap-limited situation. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Eagles were also interested in signing Smith-Schuster.

Rumors swirled over Smith-Schuster's landing spot ahead of the start of free agency. The 24-year-old hinted on Instagram last week that he wouldn't return to the Steelers. In an Instagram poll, Sports Illustrated host Kaitlin O'Toole asked "Will JuJu stay in Pittsburgh?" Fans could vote for the options, "That's a negative" or "I hope so." Smith-Schuster was among the first five participants to vote for "That's a negative."

Although Smith-Schuster has stated in the past that he's interested in continuing his career with Pittsburgh, Steelers.com's Bob Labriola also wrote last week that the wide receiver was "unlikely to want to accept what the cap-strapped Steelers would be able to pay him on a new contract." 

In the end, though, he did.

Pittsburgh has already lowered its cap hit by $15 million with restructuring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's contract. Roethlisberger's salary reportedly dropped from $19 million to $14 million in the final year of his contract with the team. The Steelers made it clear earlier this offseason that they wanted Roethlisberger to return next season but would have to redo his contract to make it happen. With the quarterback accepting a new deal, the franchise could point to Roethlisberger's decision to try to talk other players into doing the same.

Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft. He had a breakout 2018 season when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl invitation. In 2020 he finished with 97 catches, 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

