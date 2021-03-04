Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to New 2021 Contract

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Should Dak Prescott Be the Second-Highest Paid QB in the NFL?
Should Dak Prescott Be the Second-Highest Paid QB in the NFL?

Steelers Sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to New Contract for 2021

Author:
Publish date:

The Steelers have officially locked in longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the 2021 season.

The team announced on Thursday that it signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the upcoming season after recently revealing they intended to restructure his current one.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger's salary dropped from $19 million to $14 million in the final year of his contract, and the cash payment will extend through 2022. The deal lowered the Steelers' cap hit by over $15 million, allowing the team to make more moves this offseason.

"We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same–to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal," Steelers general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Pittsburgh previously made it clear that Roethlisberger would not be returning without a restructured contract, which the veteran quarterback said he was willing to re-do. Under his previous contract, he had a $41.25 million cap hit for the 2021 season. The Steelers were $30 million over the cap.

Last week, president Art Rooney II said he had a "productive meeting" with Roethlisberger about the quarterback's future with the team and they both "understand that the next step is to work out Ben's contract situation."

After missing the majority of 2019 with an elbow injury, Roethlisberger returned, putting up a strong 2020 season. He finished with 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 65.6 completion percentage. 

Last year, the Steelers went 12–4 and remained undefeated through Week 12 before losing four of their last five regular-season games. Pittsburgh was then upset by the Browns in the Wild Card round.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic walks today midfield against Leicester City.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool will host Chelsea on Thursday, hoping to avoid becoming the first team in club history to lose five straight home games.

lebron-james-los-angeles-lakers
Play
NBA

LeBron Must Escape Virtual Reality in New 'Space Jam' Movie

The Lakers star's latest film is set to be released on July 16.

Roberto Firmino dribbles against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.
Play
Soccer

March South American World Cup Qualifiers in Doubt

Upcoming World Cup qualifiers in South America are in doubt as some clubs decline to release players due to mandatory quarantine.

joe-montana-tom-brady
NFL

Joe Montana Concedes GOAT Debate to Tom Brady

Montana said Brady took the top spot in NFL history "a long time ago."

Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass vs. the Bengals.
Play
NFL

Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to New 2021 Contract

The Steelers planned to restructure Roethlisberger's deal ahead of next season.

adam-silver-nba-china-senator-letter
NBA

U.S. Senator Questions NBA's Relationship With China

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) wrote a two-page letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday voicing concerns about the league's relationship with China.

Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury
Play
Gambling

2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update - The Knights Take Over The Golden Betting Perch

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the NHL futures market for every division, as well as the Stanley Cup.

Three footballs on a field
Play
More Sports

Study Shows Few Athletes Suffer Heart Issues Post-COVID

A new study using data from various sports leagues found that U.S. professional athletes rarely suffered heart issues following a COVID-19 positive test.