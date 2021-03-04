Steelers Sign Ben Roethlisberger to New 2021 Contract

The Steelers have officially locked in longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the 2021 season.

The team announced on Thursday that it signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the upcoming season after recently revealing they intended to restructure his current one.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger's salary dropped from $19 million to $14 million in the final year of his contract, and the cash payment will extend through 2022. The deal lowered the Steelers' cap hit by over $15 million, allowing the team to make more moves this offseason.

"We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same–to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal," Steelers general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

Pittsburgh previously made it clear that Roethlisberger would not be returning without a restructured contract, which the veteran quarterback said he was willing to re-do. Under his previous contract, he had a $41.25 million cap hit for the 2021 season. The Steelers were $30 million over the cap.

Last week, president Art Rooney II said he had a "productive meeting" with Roethlisberger about the quarterback's future with the team and they both "understand that the next step is to work out Ben's contract situation."

After missing the majority of 2019 with an elbow injury, Roethlisberger returned, putting up a strong 2020 season. He finished with 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 65.6 completion percentage.

Last year, the Steelers went 12–4 and remained undefeated through Week 12 before losing four of their last five regular-season games. Pittsburgh was then upset by the Browns in the Wild Card round.