Dalton: Bears 'Told Me I Was the Starter'

NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Curtis Samuel Rejoins Rivera in Washington
Andy Dalton on Joining Bears: 'They Told Me I Was the Starter'

New Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addressed reporters via a video conference call on Thursday and explained his decision to join the franchise. 

Dalton, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Chicago, said the team told him he'd be their starting quarterback. 

"They told me I was the starter," Dalton said. "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here. So every conversation I’ve had has been that, so that’s the assurance that I’ve gotten."

Dalton said that he feels he's grown from a number of his experiences, which included most recently being with the Cowboys last season where he was initially signed to be the team's backup quarterback.

"So I don’t take for granted the opportunity to play and to be the starter, and so that’s another reason why this is so attractive," Dalton said. "You’ve got a chance to come in and be the starter from Day 1 and to bring a lot of my experience and a lot of what I can do to this team and this organization and be really productive."

Dalton had spent last season with the Cowboys on a one-year deal. In 11 games, he threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prior to joining Dallas, Dalton spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals, making three playoff appearances. He hasn't played a full season since 2017.

"I’d love for this to be the last place that I play," Dalton said of Chicago. "I’d love to finish my career here and get established. For me, this is the second half of my career. I want to play really good football. I want to help this team win a lot of games."

Dalton will take over the starting job from former Bears No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Bills on Thursday. 

Chicago went 8-8 last season and lost to the Saints in the opening round of the playoffs. The franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 2010. 

