After Seahawks Reject Bears Offer, Russell Wilson Drama Should Cease... For Now

For weeks, a power struggle has ensued between Seattle and its franchise quarterback, spawning widespread trade speculation. But now that all four teams on Wilson's "wish list" are seemingly off the table, it's time for the two sides to reconcile their differences.

Though teams have already reached agreements with players over the past two days, free agency will officially start in a matter of hours to usher in a new NFL league year. Plenty of stars will be on the move, including Bud Dupree, Joe Thuney, and Matt Judon, striking lucrative deals for the equivalent of several Brinks trucks.

One player who hasn't changed uniforms? That would be Russell Wilson, the Seahawks disgruntled All-Pro quarterback who has been the center of trade rumors for nearly two months. And though speculation will undoubtedly continue until April's draft, it should stay that way.

Shortly after the Super Bowl in February, Wilson candidly spoke out about his frustrations being hit too much and not having enough involvement in scheme and personnel-related decisions. Weeks later, an article published by The Athletic provided specifics about a growing divide between Seattle and its franchise signal caller, including a meeting prior to a Week 11 game against Arizona in which Wilson stormed out after the coaching staff ignored his suggestions for getting the offense untracked.

Then on February 25, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that while Wilson had not asked the Seahawks to be traded, his agent Mark Rodgers indicated he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, or Saints if a "trade were considered." This created quite the stir with fans from all four teams rushing to create photoshopped images of Wilson donning their teams' colors. Odds makers went to town speculating where he would be playing in 2021.

Fast forwarding nearly a month later, however, Wilson's chances of wearing anything other than a Seahawks uniform seem slim to none. Even with Schefter suggesting a deal could still happen before the draft, all four of the teams on his "wish list" have made moves to solidify their quarterback position in recent weeks.

Out of those four potential landing spots, the Bears proved to be the most aggressive courting Wilson. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seahawks general manager John Schneider met with Bears general manager Ryan Pace when the two were in Fargo, North Dakota last week for North Dakota State's pro day to discuss a potential trade. Ultimately, without a quality quarterback or a top pick coming back in return, coach Pete Carroll shot down the proposal, reportedly declining an offer for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters.

Once Seattle turned down the offer, Chicago promptly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million, seemingly taking themselves out of the running for Wilson.

As for the other three teams? The Cowboys extended Dak Prescott with a four-year, $160 million contract as one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston and also retained Taysom Hill with a restructured contract to compete for the starting job next summer. Happy with Derek Carr under center, the Raiders have gutted their once-elite offensive line by trading tackle Trent Brown and releasing guard Gabe Jackson and center Rodney Hudson.

None of those options seem to still be on the table. In the case of the Raiders, why would Wilson find playing there appealing now anyway given his public pleas for improved pass protection?

Now, if Wilson has his heart set on playing elsewhere and wants to force the issue, his agent could release a few other teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for. The Jets and Dolphins both hold top-five draft picks, which would allow the Seahawks to potentially draft a quarterback. The two teams also have former first-round picks in Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa who could be included in a deal. Other suitors could include the Broncos and Panthers.

But at this time, as has been the case all along, the best course of action remains for Wilson, Carroll, and Schneider to reconcile their differences and put all of this drama behind them. The three pillars of the Seahawks franchise must be willing to make concessions to keep everyone happy with the understanding that they all need one another to be successful.

In Wilson's case, he has to continue holding himself accountable for his part in the team's second half struggles last season. He may also need to put out a few fires in the locker room, as his comments about the offensive line in particular may not have sat well with teammates. He will have to work hard to re-earn their trust and respect when the team reconvenes in the summer.

From a coaching standpoint, Carroll has to show he's willing to allow his quarterback to have more input in Seattle's offensive scheme and play calling. Letting him play a decisive role in hand-picking new coordinator Shane Waldron is a solid start.

As for Schneider, while he doesn't need to name Wilson assistant general manager, allowing the face of the franchise to have a greater say in personnel moves would be a good way to keep him satisfied as well. Though no moves have been made yet, he can placate his quarterback by signing proven veterans at left guard and/or center in free agency to upgrade the offensive line.

Assuming Wilson, Carroll, and Schneider are able to repair the damage that has been done to this point and find common ground on the aforementioned fronts, all signs point to him remaining under center with the Seahawks in 2021. As for the future, how the upcoming season unfolds could ultimately determine what happens next for all three involved parties and the circus could be back in town this time next year.