Report: Mariota to Sign Reworked Deal With Raiders

Report: Marcus Mariota to Sign Reworked One-Year Deal With Raiders

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked one-year deal with the Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The deal is worth $3.5 million but can be worth up to $8 million with incentives. 

The initial offer was $3 million but Mariota was able to negotiate up and work in incentives, according to NFL Network. The Raiders also maintain the right to trade the quarterback and his contract, should they choose to do so. 

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Raiders worth $17.6 million in March 2020 but only appeared in one game for the Raiders during the season. He checked in when starter Derek Carr left the game with a groin injury during a Week 15 matchup with the Chargers

He threw for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 30–27 loss. The Raiders finished the season 8–8 for second place in the AFC West.

Mariota has never played a full season since he was drafted by the Titans in 2015. He spent the first five years of his career in Tennessee. 

