Isaiah Wilson, a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2020 NFL draft, was arrested in January in Georgia for driving as fast as 140 mph with drugs in his possession, according to a police report obtained by the Tennessean on Wednesday.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins in early March. He was released by the Dolphins this past weekend after he was reportedly hours late for physical, late for his onboarding process and didn't show up for two days of voluntary workouts he had committed to.

On Jan. 7, according to the Tennesseean, Wilson and a woman were charged with felony fleeing from police, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, marijuana possession, drug-related paraphernalia, reckless driving, reckless conduct and speeding in a construction zone.

According to the incident report obtained by the Tennessean, an officer had chased Wilson's car and reported it at one point reached 140 mph. Police later found the car wrecked, 100 yards off the road. A metal grinder holding 3.4 grams of marijuana was found in the console and 0.2 grams of acid were found in the woman's purse, according to the Tennessean.

Wilson, per the report, told police he fled because of past experiences with law enforcement and that he feared he would go to jail. He was released on Jan. 8, according to Barrow County Sheriff's Office, and no court date has been set.

Asked if the Titans were aware of the incident, a spokesperson for the team told John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia that it had no comment. It's unclear if the Dolphins knew of the arrest at the time of the trade.

Wilson had played just four snaps for the Titans last season, ending his year on the non-football injury list. The right tackle had also been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, both in training camp and in October.

During training camp last summer, Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended. Wilson, according to the local police report, went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping and received a trespass warning. Weeks later, just days before the season opener, Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI after losing control of his vehicle and striking a concrete wall.

The Dolphins reportedly tried to provide Wilson support following the recent trade, but, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Wilson was uninterested.

Prior to the Titans selecting him with the No. 29 pick, Wilson played three years at Georgia.