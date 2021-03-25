SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Are NFL Fans Being Too Hard on Andy Dalton?
Are NFL Fans Being Too Hard on Andy Dalton?

NFL Won't Require Players, Coaches to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Author:
Publish date:

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the country, the NFL will not require its players, coaches and team staff to get vaccinated, the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, told Judy Battista of the NFL Network on Thursday.

"The NFL and the NFL Players' Association have no intention of making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for players, coaches or staff," Sills said. "What we are focusing on is education. We want everyone to have the facts, and we believe that this is an important step forward."

Sills mentioned the 2021 draft in late April as a league event in which teams hosting events involving only fully vaccinated people would have fewer restrictions than those that include unvaccinated people. He also said that while the league will have no requirements to get vaccinated, the hope is that everybody will.

"We'll continue those discussions and go where the science leads us on that, but I think we've got a lot to learn between now and then. But we're really going to focus on getting that education and continuing that dialogue," Sills said. "We're seeing a lot of dialogue between players, coaches and staff about vaccination. We hope that everyone gets vaccinated."

In February, commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to president Joe Biden offering the use of all 30 NFL stadiums as vaccination sites

“We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort,” Goodell wrote.

Read More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl logo (1)
Play
NFL

NFL Won't Require Players, Coaches to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said that he hopes everyone will get vaccinated even though it won't be mandated.

Dec 28, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Play
NBA

Pacers' T.J. Warren Out for Remainder of Season

Pacers forward T.J. Warren underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot on Jan. 5.

Jan 26, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Juwan Gary (4) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Alabama’s Juwan Gary Playing in Honor of Late Teammate

As Alabama pushes deeper into the NCAA men's tournament, Juwan Gary is playing for his late teammate, James Hampton.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

LSU coach Will Wade
Play
College Basketball

Sources: LSU, Will Wade Investigation Active With FBI

The case dates back to the federal college hoops scandal that broke in 2017.

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger is Retiring

Lon Kruger's coaching career has come to an end after spending his final decade at Oklahoma.

Sounders-Jimi-Hendrix-Kit
Soccer

Seattle Sounders Unveil Kit Honoring Jimi Hendrix

The secondary jersey is inspired by the rock legend, nodding to his love for psychedelic patterns and his song "Straight Ahead."

victor-oladipo-rockets
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Recapping Every Major Deal

It was an eventful day of transactions in the NBA, with the Magic keeping busy and a few big names sent to contenders.