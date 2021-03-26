Report: Saints corner Marshon Lattimore arrested

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Saints' Marshon Lattimore Arrested on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property

Author:
Publish date:

Fifth-year Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested on Thursday night in Cleveland, according to a report from Cleveland.com.

Lattimore was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was arrested at around 10:30  p.m. but no official charges have been filed and the details of his arrest have not been released.

Lattimore, who attended Glenville High School in Cleveland, played three years at Ohio State before the Saints drafted him 11th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has made three Pro Bowls in his four-year career.

The corner is entering the final year of his rookie contract with New Orleans after the team picked up a fifth-year option.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaka Smart Texas Longhorns
College Basketball

Report: Shaka Smart set to become next Marquette head coach

Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski a week ago after he failed to make the NCAA tournament in 2021.

Oct 13, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after committing an error against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game three of the 2020 ALCS at Petco Park.
MLB

Astros discussed moving Altuve from second base in 2017

Houston considered shifting the Gold Glove-winning infielder to the outfield after errant throws, lack of lateral movement.

Thierry Henry is quitting social media
Play
Soccer

Henry Quits Social Media Over Unchecked Abuse, Racism

The former France great said Friday that social media companies haven’t done enough to stop abusive behavior, which regularly targets Black athletes.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Saints corner Marshon Lattimore arrested

Lattimore was booked into county jail in Cleveland late Thursday

Nick Chubb
Play
Fantasy

Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Free Agency Realignments

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano mocks the first five rounds of a fantasy draft to see what's changed after free agency

Cristiano Ronaldo nears the men's all-time international scoring record.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo, Daei and Why International Goals Don't Tell the Full Story

As Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to Ali Daei's men's international goal record, learn more about the player he's chasing—and the contingencies of the all-time list.

Screenshot from video of buzzer beater in Division-II tournament
Play
Extra Mustard

West Texas A&M Hits Wild Buzzer Beater in D-II Final Four

March is mad at all levels of the NCAA.

SI Daily Cover: SCANDAL. SLIPUPS. And talk of the dreaded y-word. Jose Altuve says he'll bounce back after a season from hell. (But will he?)
Play
MLB

How Jose Altuve Got Thrown Off

As Astros-hate—and all the other pain of 2020—wore on him last season, his play suffered, his throws sailed and he says the game stopped being fun.