Report: Saints corner Marshon Lattimore arrested

Fifth-year Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested on Thursday night in Cleveland, according to a report from Cleveland.com.

Lattimore was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. but no official charges have been filed and the details of his arrest have not been released.

Lattimore, who attended Glenville High School in Cleveland, played three years at Ohio State before the Saints drafted him 11th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has made three Pro Bowls in his four-year career.

The corner is entering the final year of his rookie contract with New Orleans after the team picked up a fifth-year option.