Report: Tyson Alualu Changes Mind, Stays With Steelers

Fantasy Football Free Agency Fallout
Report: Tyson Alualu Backs Out of Deal With Jaguars to Re-Sign With Steelers

Defensive end Tyson Alualu has reportedly had a change of heart and is re-signing with the Steelers after agreeing to terms with the Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Alualu, who was drafted by the Jaguars in 2010, originally planned to return to his first NFL team but within the last 10 days, some things have changed. 

The 33-year-old Hawaii native was planning on making a trip to Jacksonville but couldn't travel because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelissero. After building his dream home in Pittsburgh, his kids in school and with time to rethink things, he decided to stay put. 

His Steelers teammate and four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to be all smiles after hearing the news. 

Alualu only missed one game for the Steelers in 2020. He started 10 times, had 38 total tackles and two sacks in his 11th season. 

