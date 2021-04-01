Chargers' Co-Owner Headed to Court to Force Sale of Franchise

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Draft: Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase drafted first?
NFL Draft: Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase drafted first?

Sister of Chargers' Owner Asks Court to Force Sale of Franchise After Rise in Family Debt

Author:
Publish date:

Chargers co-owner Dea Spanos Berberian is headed to court in an attempt to force the team to be sold, according to the Los Angeles Times

Berberian, the sister of the Chargers' owner, filed a petition to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday saying that a large amount of debt has put the family's finances at risk. According to Berberian, the only solution to fix the problem is to put the franchise on the market. 

While Dean Spanos is considered by many as the Chargers' main owner, he only owns 15 percent of the team. Berberian owns 15 percent, two other siblings own 15 percent and 36 percent is owned by the Spanos family trust. 

Berberian, in her petition, argues that the trust's debts and expenses are more than $353 million. In addition, the trust does not include a plan to pay more than $22 million that it has pledged to charities according to the LA Times

“Dean refuses to consider a sale of the Trust’s Interest of the Chargers, insisting that the Co-Trustees continue to borrow more and more, and to force the charities and beneficiaries to wait for years and to ‘hope’ while Dean speculates further on a football team,” according to the court filing from the LA Times. “Dean has failed to present any plan to address the Trust’s bleak financial picture, because there is no other plan than the one urged by [Berberian]. Dean simply refuses to discuss it. … His plan is hope.”

Following the court filing, Dean Spanos and two of his siblings released a statement to keep the team in the family. The three said they were prepared to buy Berberian's stake in the franchise, if necessary. 

When the Chargers moved to LA in 2017 after 56 seasons in San Diego, they faced the difficult task of paying off a $650-million relocation fee to the NFL and then starting a fanbase in a crowded college and professional sports market. 

The Spanos family has owned the franchise since 1984. Before the family dispute was taken to court, matters were being handled in private. The court filing also suggests that Charges could be attractive to a new owner right now. 

After the NFL announced new 10-year TV deals, it was stated that Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos was interested in becoming an NFL owner and that the Chargers could be the perfect opportunity. 

YOU MAY LIKE

miguel-cabrera-opening-day
Play
MLB

Cabrera Slides Into Second After Hitting First HR of MLB Season

The snow in Detroit caused Cabrera to slide into second before he learned he had the go-ahead to round to bases.

Feb 10, 2021; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd as son Benjamin hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Play
NFL

Bucs GM: Tom Brady Progressing 'Very Well' After Surgery

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht did not provide a timetable for Tom Brady's recovery.

Chargers
Play
NFL

Chargers' Co-Owner Headed to Court to Force Sale of Franchise

The sister of the owner says a large amount of debt has put the family's finances at risk and the only solution is to put the team on the market.

arkansas-razorbacks-ncaa-tournament
College Basketball

Arkansas, Ohio State Lead 2022 Maui Invitational field

The annual tournament will also include Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Creighton, and Cincinnati in November 2022.

Germany loses to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

Europe's World Cup Qualifying Road Is Not Straightforward After All

Germany's loss to North Macedonia was the pick of a bunch of surprising results, with the road to Qatar starting with some detours.

Who will replace the retiring Roy Williams at North Carolina?
Play
College Basketball

North Carolina's Top Options to Replace Roy Williams

Will UNC's coaching search stay in the Carolina family or be expanded?

Washington Nationals baseball cap
Play
MLB

Mets-Nationals Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

Thursday's Opening Day matchup between the Mets and Nationals at Nationals Park is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Kevin Durant warms up vs. the Warriors
Play
NBA

Report: KD Closing in on Return to Action

Steve Nash recently told reporters that, "There's no point in taking a big risk with him when the most important thing is to get him back for the remainder of the season."