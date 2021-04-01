Chiefs Propose Single-Digit Jersey Numbers for RBs, DBs

SI.com
Chiefs Propose Single-Digit Jersey Numbers for Running Backs, Defensive Backs

The NFL announced 11 proposed rule changes for the 2021 season on Thursday. One proposal could change the aesthetics of the game in a major way. 

The Chiefs delivered a proposal that would allow running backs, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit jersey numbers in 2021 and beyond. The current proposal does not extend the same rule to wide receivers, offensive linemen or defensive linemen.

If approved, the rule change could allow multiple NFL stars to return to their college numbers. Titans running back Derrick Henry wore No. 2 in college at Alabama, while Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu wore No. 7 at LSU.

All 11 proposals will be voted on at the upcoming owners' meetings. Each proposed change must be approved by 24 of the 32 owners to be adopted for the 2021 season.

