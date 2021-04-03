Report: NFL Execs Expect Larry Fitzgerald to Retire

It looks like the end is near for Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame-worthy career.

NFL executives around the league expect the Cardinals wide receiver to retire ahead of the 2021 NFL season, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Fitzgerald, who has played his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, is currently a free agent, and executives believe if he does not sign with another team, he will retire instead of returning to Arizona, per Sando. The Cardinals have a loaded receiving corps that includes DeAndre Hopkins and offseason acquisition A.J. Green, which likely would limit Fitzgerald's playing time.

"It’s going to be an interesting transition for that team from an accountability standpoint as Larry steps aside,” an executive told The Athletic. “Hopkins decides what he wants to do practice-wise, and if Larry had any influence there, that is gone."

The 11-time NFL Pro Bowler has recorded 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns while averaging 12.2 yard per catch in his career. Only Jerry Rice has more career receiving yards than Fitzgerald.