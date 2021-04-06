SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Can Sam Darnold Turn Around His Career with the Carolina Panthers?
Can Sam Darnold Turn Around His Career with the Carolina Panthers?

NFL Rumors: Falcons Open to Trading No. 4 Pick

Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL draft is less than one month away, and we're beginning to see some serious manuevering atop the draft board.

The Dolphins traded out of the No. 3 spot in the draft on March 26 in a trade with the 49ers. San Francisco sent the No, 12 pick to Miami as well as first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in the deal, signaling its wish to grab a rookie quarterback with its top selection in 2021. And we could see another team follow suit with the No. 4 pick in the coming weeks.

The Falcons are "open to moving" out of the No. 4 spot in the 2021 draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Atlanta has reportedly received trade calls regarding the pick from multiple teams, though the potential suitors have not been disclosed.

The first four picks in the 2021 draft could potentially be quarterbacks. The Jaguars are expected to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, and Lawrence is likely to be followed by BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones could each be selected within the draft's first five picks.

As the mock drafts and trade proposals continue to swirl, check out the latest NFL news and rumors below: 

• The Panthers have allowed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to work with other teams regarding a potential trade. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Former Seahawks cornerback  Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year deal with the Lions. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Cardinals signed center Rodney Hudson to a two-year contract extension. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Texans could explore signing quarterback Alex Smith ahead of the 2021 season. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

Split image of Tony Khan and Mike Tyson appearing for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Tony Khan: Mike Tyson’s AEW Return ‘Is Going to Be a Big Deal’

Mike Tyson is returning to AEW as “Dynamite” goes up against “NXT TakeOver.”

NJNY Gotham FC logo.
Play
Soccer

NWSL Club Sky Blue FC Rebrands as NJ/NY Gotham FC

Sky Blue FC, the longest-standing women’s professional soccer club in the U.S., announced it has changed its name to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Dustin Johnson celebrates with the Masters Trophy after winning The Masters golf tournament
Play
Golf

2021 Masters: How to Watch Round 1 & 2

Find out how to watch the first two rounds of the 2021 Masters.

washington-nationals-opening-day
MLB

Nationals place 10 players on IL due to COVID-19 issues

Washington will be short-handed for the next week after its first four games of 2021 were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

USATSI_15804918
Play
Fantasy

2021 Masters - Daily Fantasy Plays, Best Bets, and Top Fades

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler and Mark Farris reveal their favorite PGA DFS tiers, bets, and a fade for the 2021 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club.

Paul Pierce at The ESPY Awards
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Firing Paul Pierce Was a Complete Overreaction

Paul Pierce's social media infraction was dumb but not a fireable offense.

atlanta-falcons-end-zone
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Open to Trading No. 4 Pick

Could yet another top five draft pick exchange hands?

Virginia Tech player Jalen Cone, who is transferring
College Basketball

Jalen Cone Commits to Northern Arizona After Seeing Max Abmas Dominate March

"At Northern Arizona it’s the right fit and they’re giving me the opportunity. I’m gonna handle the rest."