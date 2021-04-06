NFL Rumors: Falcons Open to Trading No. 4 Pick

The 2021 NFL draft is less than one month away, and we're beginning to see some serious manuevering atop the draft board.

The Dolphins traded out of the No. 3 spot in the draft on March 26 in a trade with the 49ers. San Francisco sent the No, 12 pick to Miami as well as first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in the deal, signaling its wish to grab a rookie quarterback with its top selection in 2021. And we could see another team follow suit with the No. 4 pick in the coming weeks.

The Falcons are "open to moving" out of the No. 4 spot in the 2021 draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Atlanta has reportedly received trade calls regarding the pick from multiple teams, though the potential suitors have not been disclosed.

The first four picks in the 2021 draft could potentially be quarterbacks. The Jaguars are expected to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, and Lawrence is likely to be followed by BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones could each be selected within the draft's first five picks.

As the mock drafts and trade proposals continue to swirl, check out the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• The Panthers have allowed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to work with other teams regarding a potential trade. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Former Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year deal with the Lions. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Cardinals signed center Rodney Hudson to a two-year contract extension. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Texans could explore signing quarterback Alex Smith ahead of the 2021 season. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)