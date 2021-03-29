Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence Is 'Direction We're Going'

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has not been shy about his interest in former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And it appears as if Meyer, whose Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Lawrence will officially be teaming up starting April 29.

When asked by NBC Sports' Peter King whether there was any mystery about Jacksonville's selecting Lawrence first, Meyer said, "I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Lawrence will enter the NFL after a dominant three-year run with the Tigers. He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 passing touchdowns in college, while also rushing for 18 touchdowns.

He won the national championship in January 2019, when Clemson topped Alabama 44–16. In January 2020, LSU defeated Lawrence and Clemson in the national championship.

“Trevor checks all the boxes, you know?” Meyer told NBC Sports. “The number one common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He’s 34–2. Won a national title as a true freshman. Is a winner. I’ve seen him up close and in person compete.

"... What I’m really pleased with and I don’t want to say surprised, but him, his agent, his family, they’re focused on one thing. He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing.”

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lawrence will watch the draft at Clemson with "a few family members and friends," instead of traveling to Cleveland.

Lawerence would be the first Clemson player selected with the No. 1 pick if he is the first selection.

He could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first four picks, joining BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.