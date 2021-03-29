SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles make NFL draft trades
San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles make NFL draft trades

Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence Is 'Direction We're Going'

Author:
Publish date:

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has not been shy about his interest in former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.  And it appears as if Meyer, whose Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Lawrence will officially be teaming up starting April 29.

When asked by NBC Sports' Peter King whether there was any mystery about Jacksonville's selecting Lawrence first, Meyer said, "I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Lawrence will enter the NFL after a dominant three-year run with the Tigers. He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 passing touchdowns in college, while also rushing for 18 touchdowns.

2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Quarterbacks Go 1-2-3-4

He won the national championship in January 2019, when Clemson topped Alabama 44–16. In January 2020, LSU defeated Lawrence and Clemson in the national championship.

“Trevor checks all the boxes, you know?” Meyer told NBC Sports. “The number one common quality of every great player, not just quarterback, is competitive maniac. He’s 34–2. Won a national title as a true freshman. Is a winner. I’ve seen him up close and in person compete.

"... What I’m really pleased with and I don’t want to say surprised, but him, his agent, his family, they’re focused on one thing. He wants to become the best version of himself for the National Football League, which is, well, it is somewhat refreshing.”

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lawrence will watch the draft at Clemson with "a few family members and friends," instead of traveling to Cleveland.

Lawerence would be the first Clemson player selected with the No. 1 pick if he is the first selection. 

He could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first four picks, joining BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

YOU MAY LIKE

gleyber-torres-fernando-tatis-jr-mookie-betts
Play
MLB

Where Each Team Stands Entering the 2021 MLB Season

Need a quick rundown before the 2021 baseball season begins? Here's our brief team-by-team guide.

Aaron Gordon warms up with the Nuggets
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Gordon’s Jersey Number Inspired by Dunk Contest Snubs

His two second-place dunk contest finishes still sting.

Trevor Lawrence Urban Meyer
Play
NFL

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence Is 'Direction We're Going'

Lawrence will reportedly watch the draft from Clemson instead of traveling to Cleveland.

dCOV_Ronaldo2
Play
Soccer

The Galáctico Who Became a Minnow

The Brazilian great went from mononymic majesty to just another guy with a familiar handle. Now he’s making a new name for himself in La Liga—as an owner.

Jul 31, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; The Tampa Bay Rays game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a delayed start due to rain.
MLB

How Groundskeepers Are Preparing for Opening Day

After a most unusual season, groundskeepers are as ready as everyone else for Opening Day.

The USA U-23s fail to qualify for the Olympics
Play
Soccer

U.S. Men's Failure to Reach Olympics Is Bad, but Not a Total Disaster

While the U.S. men missing out on the Olympics is certainly discouraging, there were several mitigating circumstances that didn't work in their favor.

The women's NCAA tournament in San Antonio
Play
College Basketball

Is 2021 Women's Bubble a Blueprint for Future?

Neutral sites aren't a full-time thing during a typical women's NCAA tournament. Should they be?

USATSI_15807044
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Men's Tournament: Monday's Elite Eight Betting Odds, Previews

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting information for Monday’s Elite Eight matchups.