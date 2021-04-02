Why NFL Insiders Expect the 49ers to Draft Mac Jones

"Two teams who need quarterbacks both said they believe Mac Jones to the 49ers is a done deal."

Dan Patrick may or may not know what he's talking about.

He used to be an achor who narrated sports highlights. Now he has a radio show or something. And he says he has sources who know what the 49ers will do with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

I understand if you're skeptical. So am I.

But I'm passing along what he said anyway.

"I got some information here," Patrick gloated. "I spent a good portion of last night talking to a couple of people. I wanted to know, because it seems like the experts' consensus is the 49ers traded up to get Mac Jones. This is what I was told by a source: 'Yeah, I know Kyle Shanahan loves Mac. Was told personnel department is still hoping to change his mind to Trey Lance. I get that Mac fits what he does, but man, I would want a lot more with that third pick."

Then Patrick read a text from another source: "Two teams who need quarterbacks both said they believe Mac Jones to the 49ers is a done deal."

I have no idea how connected Patricks' sources are, or if they're even sources. But the information makes sense.

Shanahan feels he can win a Super Bowl with a quarterback who has Jimmy Garoppolo's physical skill set, as long as that quarterback can deliver the ball to the right receiver accurately and on time. That's Jones.

Jones is a better quarterback than Trey Lance and Justin Fields, whom the 49ers aren't even considering taking, according to Patrick. But fans will be angry and disappointed if Jones is the pick, because he's good but not great. Not worth what the 49ers traded up to get him. He isn't three first-round picks and a third-rounder better than Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Rosen.

No wonder the 49ers are trying to push Shanahan to reconsider.

