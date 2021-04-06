Russell Wilson Assures Dunlap He's Returning to Seahawks

SI.com
Can Sam Darnold Turn Around His Career with the Carolina Panthers?
Despite being vocal about his frustrations with the Seahawks and releasing potential trade destinations, Russell Wilson might end up staying in Seattle for another season. 

Before Carlos Dunlap signed his $16.6 million, two-year contract, he needed reassurance from Wilson that the quarterback would be returning for the 2021 season. 

“I did ask him if, obviously, he was going to be with us," the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end said. "Because if I’m coming back, I’m coming back because I see him as my quarterback—and the rest of the team. I want to pick up where we left off (in 2020).

“And he told me that he’s with us and that he’s here to stay. And he said, ‘Let’s go Hawks!’ These words are not his words, verbatim. They are my explanation of how I interpreted what he said.”

After the Super Bowl, Wilson publicly aired his frustrations with the Seahawks, specifically the protection he has received during his nine-year career with the franchise. 

He was sacked 47 times in the 2020 season—third-most in the league.

"Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game," Wilson said. "At the same time, it's part of the job. I've definitely been hit—I've been sacked almost 400 times."

When asked if his frustration was with the Seahawks franchise, Wilson answered, "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much." 

By the end of February, his camp had reportedly broached Seattle with possible trade destinations, which included the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rogers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Wilson had not demanded a trade at that point, and that Wilson told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle. But, Rogers told ESPN, if a trade were considered, the only teams Wilson would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears.

Seattle recently rejected the Bears' trade package for Wilson in mid-March, which reportedly included three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two unnamed starters. 

Wilson recorded 40 touchdowns, 4,212 passing yards and 13 interceptions on 68.8% completion during the Seahawks' 12-4 year. Seattle's season ended after a wild-card loss to the Rams.

