Russell Wilson is 'Frustrated' With Getting Hit Too Much

Quarterback Russell Wilson expressed his frustration with the protection he has received during his nine-year career with the Seahawks.

During a videoconference on Tuesday, Wilson was asked if he had any frustration regarding the talent he has been surrounded by in Seattle. Though Wilson said he loves playing for the Seahawks, he added that both he and the team have to "find ways to get better."

"Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game," Wilson said. "At the same time, it's part of the job. I've definitely been hit—I've been sacked almost 400 times."

When asked if his frustration was with the Seahawks franchise, Wilson answered, "I'm frustrated with getting hit too much."

Wilson was sacked 47 times in 2020, third-most in the NFL.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wilson appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and said he wants to be "involved" with the Seahawks' personnel decisions.

The 32-year-old quarterback made similar comments before the Seahawks hired new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and said it was "vital" and "critical" for him to be involved.

"At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy," Wilson said. "It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

Wilson was further asked on Tuesday whether he trusts the front office in Seattle to build a championship roster and surround him with the proper pieces. He replied that he has "always" put his trust in the Seahawks and "hopefully that will continue" when figuring out the offensive line.

Wilson recorded 40 touchdowns, 4,212 passing yards and 13 interceptions on 68.8% completion during the Seahawks' 12-4 year. Seattle's season ended after a Wild-Card loss to the Rams.

Read more about the Seahawks with Seahawk Maven.