Ex-NFL WR Travis Rudolph Charged With First-Degree Murder

Former Giants and Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, according to a release from the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office.

Palm Beach deputies responded to a double shooting in the 500 block of North Redwood Drive in Lake Park early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned one male had been transported to the hospital while another was found dead near the area in the city of West Palm Beach, according to the release.

After deputies identified Rudolph as a suspect, he was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County jail, where he is being held without bond. Rudolph is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Rudolph, 25, attended Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach before playing college football at Florida State. After joining the Seminoles in 2014, Rudolph became the team's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016.

After his junior season, he declared for the 2017 NFL draft but wasn't selected. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Rudolph caught eight passes for 101 yards in his seven games with the team. He also had short stints with the Dolphins and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Rudolph gained widespread attention in 2016 for eating lunch with an autistic boy who was sitting alone while the Seminoles were visiting a Tallahassee middle school. A video of the encounter went viral on social media.