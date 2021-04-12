SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Charged With Felony DWI

Author:
Publish date:
Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid talks to his players during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his role in an early February car crash that left a five-year-old girl critically injured.

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Mo. said Reid, who is the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed." State medical records revealed a .113 serum blood alcohol concentration.

If convicted, Reid would face a potential one to seven years in jail. 

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

According to a partially redacted crash reportReid's vehicle struck two cars shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, hitting two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp, injuring five-year-old Ashley Young, among others. He was driving over 83 mph two seconds before his vehicle slammed into the other vehicles, prosecutors said Monday.

The accident occurred just three days before Super Bowl LV. Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa.

Young remained hospitalized as of March 27, per Kansas CIty's KSHB. 

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

According to a search warrant obtained by Kansas City's 41 Action News, Reid, 35, told a Kansas City Police Department officer at the scene that he had two to three drinks, along with prescribed Adderall, before the crash.

Last month, an attorney representing the Young family told Good Morning America "likely she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking."

Reid had been the team's outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave following the accident but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed. 

For More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Henry drives against Michigan.
Play
College Basketball

Spartans Junior Aaron Henry Declares for NBA Draft

Michigan State small forward Aaron Henry announced he will forego his senior year of eligibility and sign with an agent.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier during the UFC 257 weigh-in.
Play
MMA

McGregor Calls Off Fight With Poirier Over Twitter Feud

Poirier called McGregor out for not donating $500,000 to his charity like he promised and McGregor responded.

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid talks to his players during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Charged With Felony DWI

Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his role in a car crash in early February that left a five-year-old girl critically injured.

USWNT-Brazil-SheBelieves
Play
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Deal on Working Conditions Approved

The decision paves the way for the players to appeal a previous ruling regarding equal pay, which U.S. Soccer says it hopes to settle out of court.

alex-rodriguez-nba-game
NBA

Can Alex Rodriguez Turn the Timberwolves Around?

The former MLB star and current ESPN analyst is nearing a deal to own the Timberwolves. Does he have enough power to change the franchise around?

Erling Haaland could be headed to Manchester City
Play
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Plans to Keep Haaland for Next Season

Erling Haaland is among the world's most desired players, but Borussia Dortmund says it intends to keep him for another season.

NaLyssa Smith, Zia Cooke and Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Way-Too-Early Women's Top 10 for 2021–22

By adding Azzi Fudd, can UConn return to championship glory, or will another contender steal the show?

sean-payton-kevin-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Has Thoughts on Kevin James Being Cast to Play Sean Payton

Kevin James to play Saints' Sean Payton in movie based on Bountygate suspension.