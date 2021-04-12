Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Charged With Felony DWI

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his role in an early February car crash that left a five-year-old girl critically injured.

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Mo. said Reid, who is the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed." State medical records revealed a .113 serum blood alcohol concentration.

If convicted, Reid would face a potential one to seven years in jail.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

According to a partially redacted crash report, Reid's vehicle struck two cars shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, hitting two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp, injuring five-year-old Ashley Young, among others. He was driving over 83 mph two seconds before his vehicle slammed into the other vehicles, prosecutors said Monday.

The accident occurred just three days before Super Bowl LV. Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa.

Young remained hospitalized as of March 27, per Kansas CIty's KSHB.

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

According to a search warrant obtained by Kansas City's 41 Action News, Reid, 35, told a Kansas City Police Department officer at the scene that he had two to three drinks, along with prescribed Adderall, before the crash.

Last month, an attorney representing the Young family told Good Morning America "likely she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking."

Reid had been the team's outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave following the accident but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed.

For More NFL Coverage: