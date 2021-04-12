Source: 49ers, Patriots to Attend Fields's Second Pro Day

With plenty of intrigue surrounding former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, NFL teams are turning a keen eye toward his second pro day workout. Among the clubs who will be in attendance? The 49ers and the Patriots.

According to SI's Albert Breer, San Francisco and New England will be at Fields's workout, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday in Columbus. NFL personnel will run the throwing session, rather than Fields's personal coach, John Beck.

The second pro day will be closed to the media, except for Ohio State's in-house team. Though this is not a private workout, NFL teams are limited to sending up to three representatives. San Francisco will send head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, while New England is believed to be sending offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and two others.

Former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is also scheduled to have a second pro day on April 18, which the 49ers are expected to attend.

All teams are allowed to attend the workout, as private workouts are not allowed this year because of COVID-19.

The 49ers currently hold the No. 3 pick in the draft and could be ready to move on from incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots have the No. 15 pick, and just re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal last month.

In his first season with New England, Newton threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, ranking 24th in the NFL in passing yards. He also rushed for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns.