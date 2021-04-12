SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Should the Atlanta Falcons Utilize the No. 4 Pick Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft?
How Should the Atlanta Falcons Utilize the No. 4 Pick Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft?

Report: Kevin James to Play Saints Coach Sean Payton in New Movie

Author:
Publish date:

Actor Kevin James will play Saints head coach Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix movie titled "Home Team," according to NBC Sports' Peter King. 

The movie will be set in 2012 when Payton was suspended for the entire NFL season due to the Saints's bounty scandal. As King writes, the suspension "gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective" and he goes on to serve as the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team.

While the plot of the movie feels a bit like a Hollywood creation, it is based on a true story in that Payton did in fact serve as the offensive coach for his son's football team at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Tex. while suspended.

The movie does not have a release date yet, but Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions will be producing it.

According to NBC Sports, Payton recently read the script and made some suggestions ahead of filming beginning later this year.

Saints fans are surely hoping its ending is a little more cheery than that of the team's season in each of the past four years. 

For More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sean Payton
Play
NFL

Report: Kevin James to Play Sean Payton in New Movie

The movie does not have a release date, but Adam Sandler's company, Happy Madison Productions, will be producing it.

Baseball gloves on a field.
Play
Softball

North Texas Softball Pitcher Strikes Out All 21 Batters

North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein became the first NCAA Division I player to throw a perfect game by striking out all 21 batters she faced.

Tiger Matsuyama
Play
Golf

Tiger Congratulates Matsuyama After Masters Win

“Making Japan proud Hideki,” Woods tweeted. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country."

X163572 TK3_01976
Golf

Best Moments from the 2021 Masters

From Matsuyama's historic win, to blooming azaleas and NFL QB appearances, here are the best pictures from the 2021 Masters.

Warriors team president Rick Welts is retiring.
NBA

Warriors President Rick Welts Is Ready to Exit the Stage

Warriors team president Welts, who created, founded, touched, influenced or promoted nearly every major NBA initiative of the last half-century opens up about stepping away from the game.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick
Play
Soccer

Bayern Tension Rises to Surface Ahead of 2nd Leg vs. PSG

Hansi Flick has cut an increasingly annoyed figure as he faces repeated questions on whether he will still be at Bayern next season.

Bowler Anthony Neuer celebrates after converting a 7-10 split
Extra Mustard

18-Year-Old Makes Bowling History by Converting 7–10 Split

Anthony Neuer (aka “The Ginger Assassin”) is the first person to convert the 7–10 split in a televised match in 30 years.

Awak Kuier dribbles in a Finland jersey.
WNBA

Awak Kuier Is Ready to Soar in the WNBA

The slam-dunking star out of Finland is a likely top-five pick.