Report: Kevin James to Play Sean Payton in New Movie

Actor Kevin James will play Saints head coach Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix movie titled "Home Team," according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

The movie will be set in 2012 when Payton was suspended for the entire NFL season due to the Saints's bounty scandal. As King writes, the suspension "gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective" and he goes on to serve as the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team.

While the plot of the movie feels a bit like a Hollywood creation, it is based on a true story in that Payton did in fact serve as the offensive coach for his son's football team at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Tex. while suspended.

The movie does not have a release date yet, but Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions will be producing it.

According to NBC Sports, Payton recently read the script and made some suggestions ahead of filming beginning later this year.

Saints fans are surely hoping its ending is a little more cheery than that of the team's season in each of the past four years.

