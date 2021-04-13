Brady Congratulates Edelman for 'Journey' With Patriots

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady congratulated former teammate Julian Edelman following his retirement on Monday, noting the wide receiver's "amazing journey" with the Patriots.

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through," Brady wrote to Edelman on Instagram. "I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th round underdog to an older 7th round underdog. The truth is, you never really grew up.

"You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next."

Brady and Edelman were one of the NFL's most dynamic combinations over the last decade. Edelman caught 530 passes from Brady from 2013-19, adding 111 playoff receptions. Edelman tallied 36 receiving touchdowns with the Patriots and he won a trio of championships in New England.

Edelman announced his retirement on Monday in a video at Gillette Stadium. He played in just six games last season before being placed on Injured Reserve in October.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy," Edelman said in Monday's video. "An no surprise, this isn't going to be easy either. "I've always said, 'I'm a go until the wheels come off.' And they finally have fallen off

"Due to an injury last year, I'll be making an official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

Edelman played his entire 11-year career with the Patriots. He earned Super Bowl LIII MVP honors after recording 10 receptions and 141 receiving yards in a win over the Rams.

