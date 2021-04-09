ESPN Draft Expert Thinks Trask Is ‘Viable Solution’ For Patriots

Matt Miller says Pats should draft Florida QB if they don't get one of 'big five'

Whether you’re dreaming of Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance pulling on a Patriots jersey at the NFL Draft this month, the fact remains Bill Belichick could go any of a number different directions with the No. 15 pick in the first round -- if he doesn’t trade up or down.

Should the Pats not grab a quarterback in the first round, there are a few options they could pursue on the second or third day.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller’s idea for the Pats? Kyle Trask of Florida.

“Cam Newton is fine for right now, but that is a band-aid,” Miller said on Get Up on ESPN on Friday. “They need a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask from Florida, while not a first rounder, is accurate, he has good enough arm strength, good enough mobility, and coming out of the [Florida coach] Dan Mullen system -- which is what got Dak Prescott ready for the NFL -- I think he is more pro-ready than a lot of people believe. Kyle Trask, if you miss out on the big five quarterbacks … I think he is a viable solution for Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, someone they can draft and develop and then get onto the field.”

Here’s what the NFL Draft Bible has to say about Trask:

“Boasting a big frame with above-average arm strength, Trask displays velocity, driving the football outside the numbers with relative ease. He is a tough dude inside the pocket, staying cool and calm under pressure. The bargain bin Carson Wentz model has shown a ton of growth in his limited opportunity as a Gator. The arrow is clearly pointing up, with some notable upside moving forward.

“Despite having a good head on his shoulders, Trask can be victim to some puzzling decision-making due to his lack of experience. He struggles at times to work off his first read, forcing the ball into adverse situations. As an athlete, Trask is never going to threaten much outside of structure. It is all about live reps now for Trask, with the ability to remain patient.”

Trask played in 12 games for Florida last season, throwing for 4,283 yards on 301 of 437 passing. He threw 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions.