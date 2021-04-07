The 2020 Patriots Draft One Year Later

The New England Patriots already have moved on from three of their 10 draft picks from last year

Common wisdom is that it takes three years to fairly evacuate a draft, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look back at what the New England Patriots did one year ago to make an early assessment.

The one thing that stands out immediately is the fact that three of New England's 10 draft picks already are no longer with the team, and that number was four until seventh-round selection Dustin Woodard decided to return after abruptly walking away last August.

There's certainly reason for hope moving forward among the six remaining 2020 draft picks, starting with instant-impact offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

Here then is a look at the 2020 Patriots draft picks one year later:

S Kyle Dugger, Round 2, 37th overall

The Patriots acquired that pick when they decided to trade out of the first round, sending the 23rd overall selection to the Chargers for picks 37 and 71. Based on the old-school draft pick value chart, this was an even swap because the 23rd pick is worth 760 and the other two are worth a combined 765 (530 for 37, 235 for 71). Dugger ended up starting seven of the 14 games he played in 2020 and was on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps. He could be in line for a bigger role in 2021, but this was a promising start.

Related: Ranking Pats' First-Round Picks Since 2010

EDGE Josh Uche, Round 2, 60th overall

The former Michigan edge defender began and ended the season on injured reserve because of leg injuries, and in between played nine games with one start. He ended up playing 18 percent of the defensive snaps and had one sack, against Lamar Jackson. With Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon added in the offseason, Uche figures to be given even more time to develop in 2021.

EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Round 3, 87th overall

The Patriots used the 71st pick they got from the Charges along with a third-round compensatory to acquired the 87th pick and a fourth-round selection. Like Uche, Jennings had his growing pains as a rookie when he played 29 percent of the defensive snaps. He started four of 14 games, but his impact was minimal and he had issues against the run.

TE Devin Asiasi, Round 3, 91st overall

There were a few reasons the Patriots went out and signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency, and the biggest might have been the disappointing showings of Asiasi and Dalton Keene as a rookie. Asiasi ended up playing nine games as a rookie after spending time on IR in the middle of the season and caught only two passes, both in the finale against the Jets. Asiasi's role moving forward will be interesting to monitor, though it likely won't be extensive.

TE Dalton Keene, Round 3, 101st overall

Like Asiasi, Keene spent time in the middle of the season on IR and had very minimal impact. He ended up playing only 140 snaps on offense and had a mere three catches for 16 yards. His future with the Patriots very well could include snaps at fullback or H-back.

K Justin Rohrwasser, Round 5, 159th overall

It's always a gamble to spend a draft pick on a kicker, and this one backfired on the Patriots. Rohrwasser was released late last month after spending his rookie season on the practice squad.

G Michael Onwenu, Round 6, 182nd overall

This clearly is the winner for best pick of this draft so far. A college guard, Onwenu ended up starting all 16 games for the Patriots, including 12 at right tackle, and played well to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors. Moving into his season, he figures to slide back inside to guard with the return of Trent Brown from the Raiders.

T Justin Herron, Round 6, 195th overall

Herron also made a quick impact as a late-round offensive lineman, even if it wasn't quite as spectacular as what Onwenu did. Herron played 12 games with six starts, including at left tackle, right tackle and as an extra tight end. He figures to be a key backup heading into the 2021 season.

LB Cassh Maluia, Round 6, 204th overall

Maluia bounced on and off the practice squad as a rookie and 76 of his 86 snaps in his nine appearances came on special teams. The Patriots waived him in late March.

C Dustin Woodard, Round , 230th overall

Woodard has a tough time ahead of him just to make the 53-man roster now that he's returning, according to ESPN reporter Field Yates, though he was considered a potential late-round steal last year.