SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Russell Wilson Co-Hosting NBC Vaccination Special Featuring Joe Biden, Barack Obama

Author:
Publish date:
Russell Wilson_2

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host NBC and ATTN:'s Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special featuring President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, among others. 

The special, which is set to air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, will also include appearances by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the President, as part of the hour-long program that looks to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines," organizers said Tuesday.

Details of NBC's special were released on the same day as another massive event promoting vaccine awareness was announced. Global Citizen will host Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which will feature performances by Lopez, Selena Gomez and the Foo Fighters. The concert will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.

More NFL Coverage:

* Orr: Texas A&M's Kellen Mond Is Rising Up Draft Boards By Doing Things His Way
* Prewitt: What Happens Now to the NFL Prospects Who Opted Out of Their Final College Season?
* Breer's Draft Mailbag: Falcons Plans at No. 4, Teams That Could Trade Up and More

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Timberwolves logo.
NBA

Timberwolves-Nets to Be Played Tuesday Afternoon Without Fans

The NBA announced that Monday's postponed game between the Timberwolves and Nets will be played Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT without fans.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went down on the floor in a loss to the Warriors.
NBA

Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray Tears ACL

Murray went down in pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116–107 loss to the Warriors.

Masters Tournament ratings
Play
Extra Mustard

This Was the Lowest-Rated Masters in 28 Years

Masters shows cord cutting, pandemic, not politics, wreaking havoc on ratings

Mason Mount against Porto.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Porto

Chelsea plays Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.

Kylian Mbappe scores against Bayern
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

PSG hosts Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.

Steelers running back James Conner
NFL

Cardinals Sign RB James Conner to One-Year Deal

The Cardinals have found their replacement for Kenyan Drake in 2021.

Yu Chang playing for Cleveland
MLB

Cleveland 1B Yu Chang Receives Racist Social Media Posts After Error

Cleveland infielder Yu Chang was the subject of anti-Asian social media posts following his decisive error in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

Sergio-Ramos-Coronavirus-Real-Madrid
Play
Soccer

On Top of Injury, Sergio Ramos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Real Madrid captain will remain out along with his center back partner Raphaël Varane.