Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host NBC and ATTN:'s Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special featuring President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, among others.

The special, which is set to air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, will also include appearances by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the President, as part of the hour-long program that looks to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines," organizers said Tuesday.

Details of NBC's special were released on the same day as another massive event promoting vaccine awareness was announced. Global Citizen will host Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which will feature performances by Lopez, Selena Gomez and the Foo Fighters. The concert will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.

