Ja’Marr Chase Drafted by Bengals at No. 5

Bengals fans, meet Ja'Marr Chase—the No. 5 overall pick.

Although he opted out of the 2020 season, the LSU wide receiver had little to prove after winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2019 and helping the Tigers win the national championship that season. Chase tallied nine receptions, 221 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Clemson.

By the end of the season, he set SEC records and led the FBS with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in 14 starts.

As a true freshman in 2018, Chase totaled 23 receptions, 313 yards and three touchdowns while starting seven of 13 games.

Chase will team with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to provide Burrow with a bevy of weapons on the perimeter. In 10 games, Burrow completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

As rumors floated throughout the offseason that the Bengals had their eyes set on Chase, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to land Chase.

“There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons’ asking price was too high,” Fowler wrote.

