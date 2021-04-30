Jets Trade Up to No. 14, Select OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets made a move to protect new quarterback Zach Wilson as they traded up to the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

New York selected USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 pick. It sent Minnesota pick Nos. 23, 66, 86 in the deal in order to receive Vera-Tucker and pick No. 143.

Vera-Tucker played two seasons at USC, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2020. He is New York's second first-round pick on Thursday after the Jets drafted Wilson at No. 2.

New York has missed the postseason in each of the last 10 seasons. It finished last in the AFC East in 2020 at 2–14.

