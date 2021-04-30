SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Northwestern Produces Pair of First-Round Picks for First Time in Program History

Author:
Publish date:

Is Northwestern the new powerhouse in the Big Ten? Thursday's NFL draft results suggest as much. 

The Wildcats were one of two Big Ten program to produce a pair of first-round picks, with offensive lineman Rashawn Slater going No. 13 to the Chargers before the Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 pick. Perhaps Ohio State has more competition than it originally assumed in the heartland. 

Thursday's selections were certainly a rarity for the Wildcats. Northwestern had never previously produced more than one first-rounder in a single draft, and the program's last first-round pick came with the selection of defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Offensive tackle Chris Hinton is the Wildcats' highest draft pick in school history after being drafted at No. 4 in 1983. 

Penn State tallied a pair of first-round picks on Thursday. Linebacker Micah Parsons was selected by Dallas at No. 12 before the Ravens drafted EDGE Jayson Oweh at No. 31. Ohio State logged just one first-round pick as quarterback Justin Fields was drafted by the Bears with the No. 11 pick. 

More NFL Draft Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rashawn-slater-northwestern
NFL

Northwestern Produces First Pair of Round 1 Picks

Northwestern made program history on Thursday night as Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II were both selected in the first round.

Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones
Play
NFL

The Patriots’ Post-Brady Era Begins Now

In Mac Jones, Bill Belichick drafted a Round 1 quarterback for the first time ever—and looks to usher in a return to dominance.

mac jones (1)
NFL

Alabama Has Record-Tying Six First-Round Picks

The Alabama NFL factory continues to churn out blue chip prospects at a record-setting clip.

justin-fields-Bears
Play
NFL

Justin Fields Gives the Bears a Second Chance

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy survived a regrettable, high-profile mistake in the 2017 draft. Now the franchise has new life.

najee harris senior bowl
NFL

Najee Harris Hosts Draft Party at His Old Homeless Shelter

Najee Harris, who was drafted at No. 24 by the Steelers, threw a draft party for kids at the homeless shelter where he lived for several years growing up.

kevin-porter-jr-rockets
NBA

Porter Jr. Tallies 51 Points, 11 Assists in Win vs. Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. turned in the best performance of his career in a win over the Bucks on Thursday.

alijah-vera-tucker-usc
NFL

Jets Trade Up to No. 14, Select OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets added a second pick in the top 15 as they traded with the Vikings on Thursday night.

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Patriots Select Mac Jones With No. 15 Pick in NFL Draft

After leading Alabama past Ohio State to the national championship, quarterback Mac Jones is headed to Foxborough in 2021.