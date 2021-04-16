Rashawn Slater - Offensive Tackle Northwestern Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

RASHAWN SLATER | Northwestern | OL | #70 | Sr | 6041 | 314 | 5.25e | Sugar Land, TX | Clements HS |

Overview:

A waist and knee bender with solid footwork, Slater was the anchor of the Wildcats offensive line. He made a smooth transition to left tackle in 2019 after starting the previous two seasons at right tackle and laid down some highly impressive film against Chase Young, consistently stonewalling him, while also getting the better of his matchup against AJ Epenesa. He’ll need to refine his technique and get stronger, but has a bright outlook as a next-level interior prospect, although he did choose to opt out of the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Slater may lack the height and arm length necessary to remain at tackle for some teams, but his agility and athleticism will allow him to kick inside and be an effective player at either guard or center as the worst-case scenario. Slater could still be valued at tackle in the vein of Isaiah Wynn. The coaching staff praises his work ethic, smarts and selflessness. Slater has a chance to be selected in the top half of the first round for an offensive lineman needy team.

Background:

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Scout, Rivals and ESPN. Two-time first-team All-District honoree on the offensive line and a two-time second-teamer on the defensive line; team captain. Competed in the shot put and discus events in a four-year track & field career. Father Reginald, played eight seasons in the NBA.

Quote of Note:

“He fits at the very top of the draft, young man came in and right away was an instant-impact player. Amazing family, dad played in the NBA. Really athletic, just needed to get stronger and to Rashawn’s credit, my goodness is he a freak in the weight room. He’s going to have one heck of a pro day.” – Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald

