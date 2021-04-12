Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Greg Newsome II - Cornerback Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Greg Newsome II
GREG NEWSOME II | Northwestern | CB | #2 | Jr | 6002 | 190 | Chicago, IL | IMG Academy (Fla.) | 05.18.00

The Northwestern true junior has collected valuable experience, playing meaningful snaps since his freshman season. Named a 2020 AP All-America and first-team All-Big Ten, Newsome quickly turned into the best cornerback prospect in the conference. Plays with controlled tempo and pace whether he is in press or away from the line of scrimmage. Excellent eye discipline to let plays develop without being overzealous, exhibiting outstanding reactionary quickness due to trusting what his eyes are seeing. Smooth hips allow him to stay attached with receivers, showing excellent short-area quickness driving routes and playing intermediate routes on a lateral plane. One career interception in 20 career starts is concerning when evaluating his ball skills. Will contend for being one of the first five cornerbacks taken off the board in this draft. Scheme versatile with toughness in run support, he projects as a strong starter at the next level and top-50 prospect in the class.

Raised in the Chicago, Illinois area and moved to Bradenton, Florida to attend IMG Academy for his senior season in high school. Three-star recruit according; academic standout in high school and college. Major is unknown but planned to major in Economics. Lettered three times in basketball, earning first-team All-Conference honors. Former high school teammate of current Wildcat wide receiver Jace James. Attended the same high school as Northwestern's all-time leading rusher Justin Jackson.

