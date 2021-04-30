49ers Select Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick

The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Lance shined in his lone season as a starter in 2019. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 14 scores on the ground. Lance did not record an interception in any of his 16 starts.

San Francisco's new signal-caller did appear in one exhibition game in October 2020. He threw for 149 yards in a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas.

San Francisco adds Lance after finishing last in the NFC West at 6–10 in 2020. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in March in a deal with the Dolphins. San Francisco was expected to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones for much of the last month, but Lance entered the conversation in recent days.

The 49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts who they would pick before the selection was announced, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lance is the third quarterback off the board on Thursday night. Trevor Lawrence went to Jacksonville with the No. 1 pick before the Jets took Zach Wilson at No. 2.

