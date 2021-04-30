SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Why Trey Lance is a different NFL Draft prospect
Why Trey Lance is a different NFL Draft prospect

49ers Select Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Lance shined in his lone season as a starter in 2019. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns, adding 14 scores on the ground. Lance did not record an interception in any of his 16 starts. 

San Francisco's new signal-caller did appear in one exhibition game in October 2020. He threw for 149 yards in a 39-28 win over Central Arkansas. 

San Francisco adds Lance after finishing last in the NFC West at 6–10 in 2020. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in March in a deal with the Dolphins. San Francisco was expected to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones for much of the last month, but Lance entered the conversation in recent days. 

The 49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts who they would pick before the selection was announced, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Lance is the third quarterback off the board on Thursday night. Trevor Lawrence went to Jacksonville with the No. 1 pick before the Jets took Zach Wilson at No. 2.

More NFL Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Dolphins Select Jaylen Waddle With No. 6 Pick

After winning the national championship at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle is now heading to the NFL.

kyle shanahan draft
Play
NFL

Drafting Trey Lance Will Define Kyle Shanahan's Legacy

Shanahan's development of the North Dakota State prospect will turn the conversation away from his Super Bowl letdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL

Ja’Marr Chase Drafted by Bengals at No. 5

Ja'Marr Chase hasn't played since early 2020 after helping LSU win a national title and setting multiple records along the way.

trey-lance-north-dakota-state
Play
NFL

49ers Select Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick

Trey Lance is San Francisco's signal-caller of the future after being selected with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night.

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Kyle Pitts Becomes Highest Drafted TE as No. 4 Pick

Pitts was the first tight end to be named a Fred Biletnikoff award (top WR) finalist after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

zach wilson1
Play
NFL

Jets Hope Wilson Breaks Cycle of QB Dysfunction

The Jets are perpetually searching for their franchise quarterback, but their latest rookie will have an infrastructure past Jets QBs haven't.

Dec 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks to throw the ball in the first half, of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah.
NFL

Jets Select Zach Wilson With No. 2 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After stunning NFL scouts and Trevor Lawrence at his Pro Day, BYU's Zach Wilson is headed to New York in 2021.

TLaw HZ
Play
NFL

Is Urban Meyer Ready for the Trevor Lawrence Ride?

The college coaching legend only jumped to the NFL for the top quarterback prospect in decades. Now the pressure is really on.