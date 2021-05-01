NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Chiefs Fan Proposes to Girlfriend After Announcing Trey Smith Draft Pick

Author:
Publish date:

With the 226th pick, she said yes. 

After announcing Kansas City's draft pick of Trey Smith, a Tennessee offensive lineman, a fan decided to use his time on stage to his advantage and proposed to his girlfriend while quoting the movie Deadpool.

"In the words of our favorite superhero Wade Wilson: 'You're the jigsaw piece whose curvy edges complete my life, will you marry me?,'" he asked. 

The fan proposed with a rink pop—also emulating the movie Deadpool when the main character proposes to his girlfriend with the lollipop that's shaped like a ringand the two shared a kiss on stage in Cleveland after she said yes. 

Ryan Reynolds, the actor who plays Wilson in Deadpool, extended his congratulations and gave a shout out to Ant-Man star and Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd. 

"I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan," Reynolds Tweeted. "Congrats to the happy couple!"

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Grant Stuard
NFL

Bucs Select Houston LB Grant Stuard as Mr. Irrelevant

Tampa Bay selected the Houston linebacker with its last choice, ending the three-day draft with the No. 259 overall pick.

Chiefs fan proposes at the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL

Chiefs Fan Proposes With Ring Pop on Stage of NFL Draft

Emulating their favorite superhero Wade Wilson, a Chiefs fan used a ring pop to propose to his girlfriend.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy with coach Matt LaFleur
Play
NFL

Packers Committed to Rodgers 'in 2021 and Beyond'

In his monthly column, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team has been working throughout the offseason to address Aaron Rodgers' concerns.

Gio Reyna playing for Dortmund in November.
Soccer

USMNT's Reyna Scores Twice in German Cup Semifinal

Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna scored two goals in the first 22 minutes of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday against Holstein Kiel.

michael carter unc
NFL

Jets Draft Michael Carter... And Michael Carter II

The Jets employed the Michael Carter draft strategy, selecting both the UNC running back and Duke cornerback by the same name.

Ole Miss Elijah Moore
Play
Fantasy

Breaking Down Day 2 Picks' Fantasy Potential

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy situations for all the relevant second & third round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

paige-bueckers-uconn
Play
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Despite the surgery, Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason play in September.

lamelo-ball-charlotte-hornets
NBA

Report: LaMelo Ball to Return Saturday vs. Pistons

Ball hasn't played since March 20 after suffering a fractured wrist.