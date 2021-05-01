Chiefs Fan Proposes With Ring Pop on Stage of NFL Draft

With the 226th pick, she said yes.

After announcing Kansas City's draft pick of Trey Smith, a Tennessee offensive lineman, a fan decided to use his time on stage to his advantage and proposed to his girlfriend while quoting the movie Deadpool.

"In the words of our favorite superhero Wade Wilson: 'You're the jigsaw piece whose curvy edges complete my life, will you marry me?,'" he asked.

The fan proposed with a rink pop—also emulating the movie Deadpool when the main character proposes to his girlfriend with the lollipop that's shaped like a ring—and the two shared a kiss on stage in Cleveland after she said yes.

Ryan Reynolds, the actor who plays Wilson in Deadpool, extended his congratulations and gave a shout out to Ant-Man star and Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd.

"I thought everyone in KC was an Ant-Man fan," Reynolds Tweeted. "Congrats to the happy couple!"

