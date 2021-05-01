Jets Draft Michael Carter... And Michael Carter II

The Jets are believed to have made NFL Draft history Saturday, but it wasn't because of a mega trade or show stopping pick. Instead, the franchise drafted Michael Carter—twice.

The Tobacco Road rivals are now headed to Broadway. New York took running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina in the fourth round and selected the Duke cornerback, Michael Carter II, at No. 154 in the fifth round.

The two are not related.

The Tar Heel Carter tallied back-to-back 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons, including 1,245 yards on 8.0 yards per carry with nine touchdowns in 2020. He and teammate Javonte Williams, who was drafted by the Broncos at No. 35, formed the top running back duo in the country. They set an NCAA record against the Hurricanes, rushing for a total of 544 rushing yards between them; Carter had 308.

The UNC star will join a Jets backfield that includes La'Mical Perine, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

Down the road from Chapel Hill, Carter II was a three-year starter at Duke, playing slot and outside cornerback and deep safety. He recorded 41 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 10 pass defenses and two interceptions last season. He was named third-team All-ACC.

And, for any NFL prospects looking to join the Jets, there's still some time to change your name.

