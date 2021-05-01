NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Jets Select Michael Carter... And Michael Carter II in NFL Draft

Author:
Publish date:

The Jets are believed to have made NFL Draft history Saturday, but it wasn't because of a mega trade or show stopping pick. Instead, the franchise drafted Michael Carter—twice.

The Tobacco Road rivals are now headed to Broadway. New York took running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina in the fourth round and selected the Duke cornerback, Michael Carter II, at No. 154 in the fifth round.

The two are not related.

The Tar Heel Carter tallied back-to-back 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons, including 1,245 yards on 8.0 yards per carry with nine touchdowns in 2020. He and teammate Javonte Williams, who was drafted by the Broncos at No. 35, formed the top running back duo in the country. They set an NCAA record against the Hurricanes, rushing for a total of 544 rushing yards between them; Carter had 308.

The UNC star will join a Jets backfield that includes La'Mical Perine, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

Down the road from Chapel Hill, Carter II was a three-year starter at Duke, playing slot and outside cornerback and deep safety. He recorded 41 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 10 pass defenses and two interceptions last season. He was named third-team All-ACC.

And, for any NFL prospects looking to join the Jets, there's still some time to change your name.

More NFL Draft Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Gio Reyna playing for Dortmund in November.
Soccer

USMNT's Reyna Scores Twice in German Cup Semifinal

Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna scored two goals in the first 22 minutes of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday against Holstein Kiel.

michael carter unc
NFL

Jets Draft Michael Carter... And Michael Carter II

The Jets employed the Michael Carter draft strategy, selecting both the UNC running back and Duke cornerback by the same name.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy with coach Matt LaFleur
Play
NFL

Packers Committed to Rodgers 'in 2021 and Beyond'

In his monthly column, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team has been working throughout the offseason to address Aaron Rodgers' concerns.

Ole Miss Elijah Moore
Play
Fantasy

Breaking Down Day 2 Picks' Fantasy Potential

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy situations for all the relevant second & third round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

paige-bueckers-uconn
Play
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Despite the surgery, Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason play in September.

lamelo-ball-charlotte-hornets
NBA

Report: LaMelo Ball to Return Saturday vs. Pistons

Ball hasn't played since March 20 after suffering a fractured wrist.

etienne-lawrence-meyer-promo
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Day 3 News and Rumors

We're entering the final rounds of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of buzz to sort through.

iowa-state-nfl-draft
Extra Mustard

Iowa State Remains Bizarrely Futile in NFL Draft

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Seven defunct college programs have more first-round draft picks than Iowa State, a racing dog on meth and more.