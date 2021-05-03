Amazon to be Exclusive Home of TNF in 2022 And Beyond

NFL
Thursday Night Football to be Broadcasted Exclusively on Amazon Prime in 2022

Thursday Night Football will exclusively be broadcast on Amazon Prime starting in the 2022 season, the NFL announced. The 11-year deal was originally agreed upon in March and had Amazon taking over in 2023. 

This will be the NFL's first-ever all-digital package. Amazon is paying an estimated $1 billion a year for the deal. 

“We look forward to bringing Thursday Night Football exclusively to Prime members in 2022, a year earlier than previously announced,” Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, said in a statement. “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States.”

Amazon Prime will broadcast 15 games a year through the 2032 season while airing one preseason game a year. Additionally, games will be televised for free in the participating team's home market.  

Amazon first distributed a simulcast of Thursday Night Football in 2017.

This 2021 season will be the last year Thursday night NFL games will be on FOX. The Thursday Night Football package was just one of several long-term distribution agreements the NFL reached in March. 

FOX will still be home to the NFC package of afternoon games. 

