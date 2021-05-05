NFL Rumors: Meyer Believes Tebow Can Help Jaguars

Sports Illustrated home
NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer Believes Tim Tebow Can Help Jaguars

Could Tim Tebow make a return to the NFL in 2021? The idea may not be so far-fetched.

Tebow held a workout as a tight end with the Jaguars earlier this offseason and the team's interest in the future Heisman Trophy winner has continued after the NFL draft.

"[Tebow] has definitely come in and worked out,” Tony Khan, Jacksonville's chief football strategy officer told Bleacher Report. "Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us."

Khan added head coach Urban Meyer remains intrigued by the potential addition of Tebow, noting, "Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense."

Tebow's NFL career ended after just 35 career games, but perhaps reuniting with Meyer can reignite his career. Tebow became one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history playing for Meyer at Florida, tallying 145 touchdowns in four seasons. Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and he led the Gators to the national championship in 2008.

As Tebow watch continues, check out more NFL rumors below:

• Aaron Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group chats with teammates, comparing him to former Bulls GM Jerry Krause. (Bob McGinn, The Athletic)

• Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Carolina passed on a QB in the 2021 draft because of the team's belief in Sam Darnold. (The Rich Eisen Show)

• The Saints attempted to trade into the top 10 of the 2021 draft in order to select either South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn or Alabama QB Mac Jones. (Mike Lombardi, GM Shuffle)

• Tight end Zach Ertz could remain with the Eagles in 2021. (Evan Macy, Philly Voice)

