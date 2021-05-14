Bucs' Brown Sued Over 2020 Incident With Moving Truck Driver

Buccaneers wide receive Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery, stemming from an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Florida's Broward County by the driver, Anton Tumanov. The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker first reported news of the lawsuit.

Brown pleaded no contest last June to one felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to the incident. The new civil lawsuit is an extension of a criminal case involving Brown.

Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages, with the lawsuit alleging Brown "met with resistance and violence" and refused to pay Tumanov.

It alleges Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish from the interaction.

Antonio Brown Timeline: The Path From the Patriots to the Buccaneers

According to the lawsuit, Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, attacked Tumanov's vehicle and broke the key in the incident. Brown and Holt "proceeded to verbally and physically attack [Tumanov], causing severe personal injuries," per the lawsuit.

Brown was arrested in January 2020 for the incident. As part of pleading no contest last June, he received two years of probation.

Brown served an eight-game suspension in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. In addition to the aforementioned incident, Brown was accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault, including rape, and sexual misconduct. He also allegedly sent intimidating texts to one of his accusers.

Following the conclusion of his suspension, he signed with the Buccaneers and was part of their Super Bowl LV-winning team. This April, he re-signed with the team on a one-year contract.

More NFL Coverage:

• Orr: Six Teams Stiffed by the 2021 NFL Schedule

• Breer: Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Destinations

• Breer: How the 2021 NFL Schedule Came Together

• Watson Accusers Felt Disrespected by NFL in Meetings