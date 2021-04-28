Report: Antonio Brown Returning to Buccaneers

SI.com
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency

Report: Antonio Brown Returning to Bucs on a One-Year Deal

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is returning to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brown's agent, Ed Wasielewski, tells NFL Network the deal is for $3.1 million guaranteed.

Last year, Brown returned to football and signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers after serving an eight-week suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Brown was accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault, including rape, and sexual misconduct. He also allegedly sent intimidating texts to one of his accusers.

He went on to catch 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in his eight games with the team. Brown also scored two postseason touchdowns, including one in Tampa Bay's 31–9 Super Bowl win

Brown has played a total of nine regular season games since 2018, when he appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and caught a career-high 15 touchdowns. Before signing with the Buccaneers, he had brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots. 

Brown requested a trade from the Steelers and was dealt to the Raiders in 2018 but never played a regular season game for coach Jon Gruden. He was released from the team after multiple incidents, including a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. 

Brown, 32, was signed by the Patriots immediately after his release but was cut as a result of the multiple allegations against him were raised — including the intimidating texts. 

Brown is the latest player the Buccaneers agreed to terms with from their Super Bowl team in an effort to keep the band together. The team has agreed to terms with tight end Rob Gronkowski, pass rusher Shaq Barrett and linebacker Lavonte David, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and running back Leonard Fournette.

They also extended quarterback Tom Brady and franchise tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin.

