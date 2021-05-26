Sports Illustrated home
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Wants to Stay With Baltimore 'Forever'

Author:
Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson stated his commitment to the franchise on Wednesday, telling the media he'd like to be in Baltimore "forever."

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said at the Ravens' OTAs. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon—or whenever.”

Jackson's comments came following a question about a potential contract extension with the Ravens. Jackson could sign an extension to his rookie deal ahead of the 2021 season, though he says he isn't worried about the timing of any new contract.

“If I’m being honest, I’m focusing on the season. I’m focusing on trying to win,” Jackson said in his Wednesday press conference. “I’m not really worried about if it gets done this year or next year. I’m just trying to build and stack, and we’re gonna see.”

The marriage between Jackson and the Ravens has been a fruitful one over the last three seasons. Baltimore has reached the playoffs each year since 2018, with Jackson tallying 87 touchdowns in 46 career starts. Jackson was named the NFL's MVP in '19 when he ran for 1,206 yards and threw a league-best 36 passing touchdowns. 

The Ravens finished second in the AFC North in 2020 at 11–5 before losing to the Bills in the divisional round. 

More NFL Coverage:

