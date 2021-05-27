NFL Rumors: Falcons Offered 1st Round Pick for Julio Jones

Sports Illustrated home
NFL Rumors: Falcons Have Been Offered A First-Round Pick for Julio Jones

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is expected to be traded as early as next week, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. And Atlanta could receive quite the return for the seven-time Pro Bowler. 

The Falcons have been offered a first-round pick for Jones as they engage in trade offers across the league, per Russini. Trade rumors regarding Jones intensified over the last week, sparked by an appearance by Jones on Fox Sports 1.

"I'm out of there," Jones told Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe when asked about his future in Atlanta. Sharpe then asked if Jones wanted to join the Cowboys, to which Jones responded, "I ain't going to Dallas, man. I never thought about going to them."

Jones has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since being selected No. 6 in the 2011 draft. He's tallied 848 catches and 60 touchdowns in 10 seasons, leading the league in receiving yards twice. Jones enters 2021 with the third-most catches of all active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown. 

The Falcons finished last in the NFC South in 2020 at 4–12. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. 

Stay up to date with the latest NFL rumors below: 

• Former Rams and Falcons running back Todd Gurley visited the Lions on Thursday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Tim Tebow could be used in a wildcat role with the Jaguars rather than play tight end in 2021. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)

• Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't concerned about completing a contract extension before the start of the 2021 season. (Team press conference)

• Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says his hip feels "10 times better" than it did last season. (Team press conference

