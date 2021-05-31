Report: Packers GM Holds Firm Against Trading Aaron Rodgers

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is reportedly "still holding firm" to not trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to The Athletic.

The report cites the upcoming week as a critical point in the ongoing saga. If the team waits until after June 1 to trade Rodgers, it will save $16.05 million in cap space. Meanwhile, Rodgers is not contractually obligated to report to the team until June 8 when a mandatory three-day minicamp begins.

If the reigning MVP does not show up, he would be fined $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second day and $46,540 for the third day, under the current collective bargaining agreement. Rodgers, who is under contract until 2023, has not reported to the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) that began last week and will miss out on a $500,000 workout bonus.

When asked last week by Kenny Mayne whether he was demanding a trade, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was coy in his response and instead criticized the team's philosophy.

"[I] love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay," Rodgers said on SportsCenter. "An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.

"It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way."

News of Rodgers' desire to leave the team initially broke on Draft Day but Gutekunst quickly reiterated the Packers' commitment to the 37-year-old three-time MVP.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told ESPN in April. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

According to The Athletic, that still remains the case.

