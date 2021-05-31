Report: Packers GM Holds Firm Against Trading Aaron Rodgers

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Are Aaron Rodgers' Issues with the Packers Personal?
Are Aaron Rodgers' Issues with the Packers Personal?

Report: Packers GM Stands Firm, Still Against Trading Aaron Rodgers

Author:
Publish date:

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is reportedly "still holding firm" to not trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to The Athletic

The report cites the upcoming week as a critical point in the ongoing saga. If the team waits until after June 1 to trade Rodgers, it will save $16.05 million in cap space. Meanwhile, Rodgers is not contractually obligated to report to the team until June 8 when a mandatory three-day minicamp begins. 

If the reigning MVP does not show up, he would be fined $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second day and $46,540 for the third day, under the current collective bargaining agreement. Rodgers, who is under contract until 2023, has not reported to the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) that began last week and will miss out on a $500,000 workout bonus.

When asked last week by Kenny Mayne whether he was demanding a trade, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was coy in his response and instead criticized the team's philosophy. 

"[I] love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay," Rodgers said on SportsCenter. "An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. 

"It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way."

News of Rodgers' desire to leave the team initially broke on Draft Day but Gutekunst quickly reiterated the Packers' commitment to the 37-year-old three-time MVP. 

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told ESPN in April. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

According to The Athletic, that still remains the case.

More Aaron Rodgers Coverage:

Brandt: Solution to Keep Rodgers a Packer in 2021
Rosenberg: Everyone Loses in Rodgers Feud
Orr: It's Time for the Packers to Give Aaron Rodgers What He Wants

YOU MAY LIKE

Sergio-Aguero-Barcelona
Soccer

Agüero's Arrival Kicks Off Barcelona's Renovation Project

Barcelona announced Sergio Agüero's signing, which is expected to be the first of multiple free transfers at the heart of a rebuilding effort.

rafael nadal
Tennis

How to Watch 2021 French Open

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic looks to beat out defending champion Rafael Nadal, while women's top seed Ash Barty will try to fend off Naomi Osaka and Aryana Sabalenka.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

Report: Packers GM Holds Firm Against Trading Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is contractually obligated to report to the team's mandatory three-day minicamp starting June 8.

mlb-power-rankings-rays
MLB

Power Rankings: Rays Rise While Yankees, Dodgers Stumble

The defending American League champs cannot be stopped while their AL East rivals falter as the calendar flips to June.

Kyrie Irving_3
NBA

Fan Who Tossed Bottle at Kyrie Facing Assault Charge

The fan is also subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden.

Brazil will host the 2021 Copa America
Soccer

Brazil to Host Copa America Instead of Argentina, Colombia

CONMEBOL stripped both original co-hosts of their duties and pivoted to 2019 host Brazil, two weeks before the opening match.

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid again
Soccer

Zidane Says He Left Real Madrid Due to Lack of Support From Club

Zinedine Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid manager for a second time.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Play
Fantasy

2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs