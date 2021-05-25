Rodgers Bashes Packers' 'Philosophy' Amid Trade Rumors

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his displeasure with the organization on Monday, noting "it's about doing things the right way."

"[I] love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay," Rodgers told ESPN's Kenny Mayne. "An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go.

"It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers's rift with the Packers dates back to the end of the 2020 season. Green Bay's quarterback addressed his status with the organization following a loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC championship game, noting his future is "uncertain."

The potential for an exit from Green Bay intensified throughout the offseason. Rodgers has rebuffed contract extension offers from the Packers, and it was reported in late April that he does not want to return to Green Bay in 2021.

Green Bay has not been receptive to trade offers for the former Super Bowl MVP.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Rodgers's note on his status in Green Bay wasn't the lone highlight of Mayne's interview in his final ESPN appearance. Rodgers began the interview with an homage to Marshawn Lynch, and Mayne ended things on a fiery note.

"Last time we did an interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game," Mayne said. "I did, we're down 40 percent, then I lost my job. ... F--- you, Aaron Rodgers."

Rodgers has a clear future in television if he wishes to hang up his helmet after an extensive guest-hosting spot on Jeopardy!. But perhaps the most natural transition would be a comedy show alongside Mayne based on Monday night's interview.

