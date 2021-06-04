Titans Agree to Terms With Decorated Wrestler Adam Coon

After failing to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games through the World Olympic Qualifier last month, decorated wrestler Adam Coon has agreed to terms with the Titans.

The 6'5", 300-pounder will compete on the offensive line, most likely on the interior at guard.

During his college wrestling career at Michigan, Coon compiled a 116-15 record and became a three-time NCAA All-American. Earlier this year he earned a spot on the men's Olympic wrestling team, but during the last-chance qualification tournament, Coon lost 6-3 to Urkraine's Mykola Kuchmii in the 130-kilogram Greco-Roman quarterfinals.

While playing for Fowlerville High School (Mich.), Coon was named all-state linebacker (2012) and all-time honorable mention offensive line (2010, '11). Additionally, the star was named 2013 All-Livingston County Defensive Player of the Year and four-time all-league offensive lineman and defensive lineman/linebacker.

Off the field, he was a four-time state champion in wrestling.

