Report: Rodgers Expected to Miss Minicamp, Faces Fine

Report: Aaron Rodgers Expected to Skip Mandatory Minicamp, Facing Fine Over $93,000

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly unlikely to report for the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Packers can fine Rodgers $93,085 if he misses all three days. He's already missed out on a $500,000 workout bonus when he skipped organized team activities.

Rodgers has reportedly been frustrated with the Packers front office for years because of difference of opinion when it comes to his supporting cast. Like any quarterback, Rodgers has wanted the team to use one of its coveted first-round picks on offensive targets for him but instead, the team has repeatedly gone in a different direction.

The Packers haven't selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft since 2002 and things came to a boiling point when they selected a quarterback, Jordan Love, with the 26th pick in the 2020 draft. It was the team's first time taking an offensive player in the first round since 2011. 

Love is the heir apparent to Lambeau but the king still reigns. Rodgers, 37, is coming off an MVP season that saw him throw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns. 

Only time will tell if the Rodgers–Packers marriage will end in a split or reconciliation by the beginning of this upcoming season.

