U.S. Navy Won't Let Bucs Rookie Delay Commission to Play in NFL

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

U.S. Navy Denies Rookie CB's Request to Delay Commission to Pursue NFL Dream

Author:
Publish date:

The U.S. Navy has denied recent graduate Cameron Kinley a waiver that would have delayed his commission and allowed the cornerback a chance to compete for a spot with the Super Bowl–winning Buccaneers.

After serving as Navy team captain and class president in his senior year, Kinley went undrafted in April's NFL Draft. The Bucs signed the defensive back as a free agent. Kinley was in Tampa for rookie minicamp but was not present for two weeks of voluntary OTA workouts while waiting for a decision on the waiver. 

"Recently, I was informed that my request to delay my service in order to play in the NFL was denied by the Secretary of the Navy," Kinley said in a statement. "I have spent the past week processing my emotions, as it is very difficult to have been this close to achieving a childhood dream and having it taken away from me. 

"... I look forward to my career as a naval officer in the information warfare community. However, I am deserving of the opportunity to live out another one of my life-long dreams before fulfilling my service requirement."

The request is generally granted for service academy graduates vying for a spot on an NFL roster and goes against recent precedent that has seen Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan (Seahawks) and Air Force graduates Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos), Parker Ferguson (Jets) and George Silvanic (Rams) allowed to participate this summer in rookie minicamps. 

"If there is a directive and precedent allowing other service academy athletes to pursue this opportunity, what makes Cameron different?" Kinsley's representative, Ryan Williams-Jenkins, said in a statement. "It is important to note that this could have a long-term impact on his mental health going forward. He wants to fulfill both of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL and honorably serving his country."

Kinley recently made headlines for giving a commencement speech at the Naval Academy's graduation ceremony at the end of May, where he also introduced U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. He is expected to be commissioned into the Navy’s information warfare department. 

Kinley also received interest from the Chiefs after going undrafted. The cornerback told the Tampa Bay Times he chose the Bucs due to a family connection to coaches in the organization. His father was a college teammate of Bucs linebackers coach Mike Caldwell at Middle Tennessee State while Kinley’s older brother, Jonathan Brown, played under Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with the Cardinals. 

However, Kinley's agent confirmed that the U.S Navy has denied the chance to appeal the decision. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben White joins England for the Euros
Soccer

England Turns to White as Injury Replacement Ahead of Euros

The Brighton center back takes the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold on England's squad.

Kevin De Bruyne was hurt in the Champions League final
Soccer

De Bruyne Joins Belgium After Surgery for Facial Fractures

Kevin De Bruyne will be "ready to participate in the Euros" according to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT won the Nations League
Soccer

What Comes Next for the USMNT After Nations League Euphoria

After such an emotional and thrilling night, there's still work to be done before the U.S. closes camp and casts an eye on the future.

Cameron Kinley at Bucs rookie camp
NFL

U.S. Navy Won't Let Bucs Rookie Delay Commission to Play in NFL

Cameron Kinley was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers in May.

The Miz pummels Damian Priest during their match at "Backlash"
Play
Wrestling

The Miz: ‘I Don’t Plan on Being Out Nine Months’

He doesn’t know how long his knee injury will keep him out of the ring, but The Miz vows to stay on WWE television as he recovers.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen and running back Zack Moss after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: AFC East

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the AFC East's fantasy-relevant coaches & offensive coordinators.

Who will represent the NL and AL in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game?
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Each Team's Realistic All-Star Candidates

With the 2021 All-Star ballot revealed last week, so it’s officially time to start debating who deserves to make each 32-man roster.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis
NBA

Report: AD Not Expected to Play in Tokyo Olympics

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both reportedly not expected to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.